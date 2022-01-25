Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer at Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. Moioli was slated to carry the country’s flag at the closing ceremony. The Italian Olympic Committee will announce her replacement in the coming weeks.