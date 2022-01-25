Skip to Content
No. 12 Kentucky needs OT to give Calipari his 800th win

By STEVE McCLAIN
Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady scored eight points in overtime, including consecutive 3-pointers about a minute apart, and Sahvir Wheeler added two free throws to lift No. 12 Kentucky over Mississippi State 82-74 on Tuesday night. Grady finished with 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 22 rebounds for Kentucky (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). Wildcats coach John Calipari got his 800th career victory. Iverson Molinar scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half to lead Mississippi State.

Associated Press

