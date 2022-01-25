No. 22 Marquette showing toughness in Smart’s debut season

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette’s postseason hopes were teetering as the new year arrived. The Golden Eagles had lost four straight games and dropped their first three Big East matchups. The skid culminated with a crushing, double-overtime home loss to Creighton on New Year’s Day in which they allowed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first extra session. But the 22nd-ranked Golden Eagles haven’t lost since. Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East) has won six straight entering Wednesday night’s game at Seton Hall (12-6, 3-5). That winning streak includes four victories over teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time.