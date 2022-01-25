Parise’s 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tie-breaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is one of three Islanders to play all 35 games during this COVID-impacted season. Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier assisted on Parise’s winning goal.