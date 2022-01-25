Third-period surge helps Penguins past Coyotes, 6-3

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang led a four-goal, third-period barrage to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Pittsburgh trailed early in the third before its offensive show, when Letang scored twice and Crosby netted his 11th for the Penguins, who won their sixth straight game. Pittsburgh has 17 wins in its last 19 games. Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn both scored their 10th goals of the season and Brian Boyle added a third-period goal. Tristan Jarry stopped 13 shots. Arizona’s Clayton Keller scored his 16th goal and added an assist, and Nick Schmaltz also scored. Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Arizona.