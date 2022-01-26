Argentina coach Scaloni to miss WCup qualifier due to virus

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will not travel for Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Chile after testing positive for COVID-19. Scaloni told a news conference that his assistants Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala will be in charge for the match. Argentina has already secured a spot at the tournament in Qatar, while Chile is still in contention. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will also be absent as he continues to recover from the virus.