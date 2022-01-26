CBI returning to Daytona Beach for second straight year

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The College Basketball Invitational is heading back to Daytona Beach, Florida. The CBI had been held on campus sites for 12 years before shifting to Daytona Beach last season. The 16-team, single-elimination tournament of teams not selected for the NCAA Tournament will be held March 19 to March 23 at the Ocean Center. Pepperdine won last year’s tournament with an 84-61 win over Coastal Carolina in the title game.