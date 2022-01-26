England captain Farrell to miss Six Nations with injury

LONDON (AP) — England coach Eddie Jones says captain Owen Farrell will miss the entire Six Nations rugby tournament because of injury. Farrell hurt his ankle in training with Saracens last week and requires surgery. Saracens say he will be out for up to 10 weeks. Jones says “it’s a massive blow for him personally and for the team it’s a blow.” The Six Nations starts on Feb. 5 with England opening away to Scotland. Farrell was back in training on his return from another ankle injury that had kept him out for two months.