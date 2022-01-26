German soccer coaches banned for using fake vaccine passes

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Two German soccer coaches have been suspended from working in the sport after it was ruled they used fake coronavirus vaccination records. A disciplinary panel at the German soccer federation ruled former Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge had obtained fake passes last year identifying them as being fully vaccinated. The federation said Anfang and Junge used the passes to be exempt from virus testing at the club and presented them to local health authorities to avoid isolation after contact with an infected player.