Premier League says 4 COVID-19 cases need for a postponement

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs must have a minimum of four positive coronavirus cases within their playing squad before requesting a postponement. That is according to new guidelines taking effect next month. Teams previously had to show they did not have 13 senior players plus a goalkeeper available before asking for a game to be postponed. That also took into account factors such as injuries and players being on international duty. There have been 22 postponements since the start of December. Some have provoked fury with clubs appearing to exploit the rules to get games called off.