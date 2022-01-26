Rams’ Stafford fired up to realize his Super Bowl dreams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford usually mutes his emotions in public, whether he’s under center or behind a bank of microphones. That’s why the team was joyously surprised last Sunday when Stafford let it all out. After the quarterback completed a majestic 44-yard pass to Cooper Kupp to set up the field goal that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC championship game, Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock. Then he spiked it again in a frenzied, screaming celebration while he bounced off the field. Everything about Stafford has been focused and amplified while he chases his first Super Bowl ring. With his best chance yet to reach every player’s ultimate goal, Stafford has been nearly his absolute best.