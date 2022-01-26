Ravens’ Levine announces retirement, to take coaching role

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Levine has announced his retirement after a decade with the Baltimore Ravens. The team says Levine will transition into a scouting and coaching role for the Ravens in 2022. Levine played defensive back and linebacker and was a significant contributor on special teams. He turns 35 in March. Levine entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2010. He played his first regular-season game two years later with the Ravens. In 146 games with Baltimore, Levine had 87 tackles on defense and a franchise-record 62 on coverage units.