Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians officials say the team has reached an agreement to extend its lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036. Team officials said Thursday financing has been secured for improvements at Progressive Field. Team owner and CEO Paul Dolan says the agreement will lead to a more “compelling fan experience” and will keep the facility “modern and relevant for many more years to come.” Renovation work is scheduled to begin after the 2022 season. The announcement comes after the Cleveland City and Cuyahoga County councils approved the deal.