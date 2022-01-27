Dutch 3-time Olympic champion swimmer Kromowidjojo retires

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands has announced her retirement, bringing to an end a career that saw her compete at four Summer Games and win multiple world titles. The 31-year-old Kromowidjojo said in a message posted on Instagram “After 16 years of top sport my professional swimming career is complete.” Kromowidjojo won her first Olympic gold medal in an Olympic record at the 2008 Beijing Games as part of a dominant Dutch 100-meter freestyle relay team. Four years later in London, she won both the 50- and 100-meter individual freestyle titles.