International speedskating races returning to Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — International speedskating races are returning to Lake Placid’s Olympic oval. More than 60 speedskaters from universities in 12 nations will compete in March for 13 titles at the FISU World University Championship Speed Skating event. Competition Competition starts March 2 with the women’s 1,000- and 3,000-meter events and the men’s 1,000- and 5,000-meter races. The women’s and men’s 1,500-meter races are slated for March 3, while the 500-meter races for both men and women and team pursuits are scheduled for March 4. The racing on the 400-meter track, which has just been rebuilt, ends the next day with the mixed team sprint and mass start events. The village in upstate New York hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980.