Pulisic, McKennie, Adams start US qualifier vs El Salvador

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are starting together for the first time in almost three years for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against El Salvador. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters from the previous qualifier, a 1-1 draw at Jamaica in November. Jesús Ferreira was picked over Ricardo Pepi at forward for Thursday night’s game in frigid Columbus, Ohio. Matt Turner started at goalkeeper in place of Zack Steffen, who remained in England this week with a bad back. Sergiño Dest started at right back after injuries that caused him to miss November qualifiers.