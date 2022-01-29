Akuchie powers Youngstown State past Milwaukee 86-72

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie scored a career-high 33 points to propel Youngstown State to an 86-72 victory over Milwaukee. Akuchie buried 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Penguins (12-10, 6-6 Horizon League). Akuchie added eight rebounds. William Dunn hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 on 6-of-7 shooting. Jordan Lathon made 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 20 to pace the Panthers (7-15, 5-8).