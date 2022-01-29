Alabama tops No. 4 Baylor; 3rd win over ’21 Final Four team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Alabama toppled No. 4 Baylor 87-78 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Alabama has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season. Along with the defending champion Bears, the Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later. Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, which improved to 14-7. Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Bears are 18-3.