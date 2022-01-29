Barty and Djokovic keep No.1 ranking; Collins into top 10

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Newly crowned Australian Open women’s singles champion Ash Barty has maintained her more than two-year grip on the number one ranking. Barty has extended her ranking points lead over incumbent No.2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rising one spot into third after making the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time. Collins jumps up 20 places to be in the top ten for the first time after an impressive run to her maiden Grand Slam final. Italy’s Matteo Berrettini is the only mover inside the men’s top ten, climbing to a new career high of No.6. Novak Djokovic will continue as No. 1, with Daniil Mevedev satying second irresepective of the result of the Australia Open’s men’s final later Sunday.