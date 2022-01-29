Brown scores 30, leads Washington past Utah in 2OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 30 points and made several key plays down the stretch to lead Washington to a 77-73 double-overtime victory over Utah. With 3:16 remaining in the second overtime, Cole Bajema’s 3-pointer gave the Huskies a five-point lead. On Utah’s following possession Brown got the defensive rebound of a miss by David Jenkins Jr. then hit a jumper at the other end for a seven-point lead. The Utes cut their deficit to three and sent Brown, a 78% free-throw shooter, to the line with 13 seconds to go. He made one of two for a four-point lead and the Huskies went on to win.