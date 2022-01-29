Cockburn returns, leads No. 24 Illini past Northwestern

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn returned from a concussion and scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Illinois to a 59-56 victory over Northwestern. Cockburn hit 10 of 17 shots and Illinois (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) turned to Cockburn down the stretch. He scored 14 points in the second half. He tied the game with a short bucket with 2:25 to play and guard Da’Monte Williams’ follow dunk gave Illinois a 55-53 lead with 1:34 to play. Pete Nance led Northwestern (9-10, 2-8 Big Ten) with 21 points.