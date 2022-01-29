Harding scores 30, No. 16 BYU coasts by San Francisco 99-58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting and Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and No. 16 BYU beat San Francisco 99-58. Harding recorded five 3-pointers made for the 29th time in her career in the Cougars’ 10th-straight win. Gonzales, a sophomore recorded her 500th field goal and Lauren Gustin scored 11 and grabbed 14 rebounds; her 15th double-digit rebounding effort this season. Kennedy Dickie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points with eight rebounds for San Francisco. BYU had an early 8-0 run to lead 18-8 and closed the first quarter with seven straight to make it 28-13. It was 52-33 at the half.