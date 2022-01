FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had a career-high 29 points as Longwood defeated Winthrop 92-88 for its eighth straight victory. Hill made all 12 of his foul shots and added seven rebounds for the Lancers (15-5, 7-0 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade had 18 points. Sin’Cere McMahon had 17 points to lead the Eagles (13-8, 6-2).