McIlroy moves within 2 shots of Harding in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has moved within two shots of leader Justin Harding after three rounds at the Dubai Desert Classic as the Northern Irishman tries for a third win at the event. McIlroy shot a 3-under 69 to get to 10 under overall at the tournament he won in 2009 and 2015. He closed the gap on Harding who maintained his halfway advantage with a 71. On the back nine, McIlroy hit three superb second shots into par fives that set up an eagle and two birdies. He had two other birdies on the front nine along with three bogeys on the day. Tommy Fleetwood and Erik van Rooyen are both three strokes off the lead.