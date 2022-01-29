No. 13 Texas Tech 76-50 over Mississippi State in Big 12/SEC

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Adonis Arms had 16 points and seven assists as 13th-ranked Texas Tech stayed undefeated at home by overwhelming Mississippi State 76-50 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kevin Obanor added 13 points for the 16-5 Red Raiders, who are 13-0 at home. Mississippi State had a season-high 22 turnovers while scoring its fewest points this season. Bulldogs leading scorer Iverson Molinar was held to 12 points, nearly seven below his season average that was tied for second in the SEC. He also had a team-high five turnovers.