Ryan, Donarski lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Emily Ryan scored 20 points with seven assists, Lexi Donarski added 19 points and No. 13 Iowa State cruised to an 88-65 win over Texas Tech. Taylah Thomas scored 22 points for the Red Raiders. Iowa State took a 24-22 lead after a fast-paced first quarter that saw both teams shoot better than 60% and combined to make all five of their 3-point attempts. The game was tied at 26 when Diew scored the first five points and Donarski the next four in an 11-0 run. A 17-2 run in the third quarter broke the game open.