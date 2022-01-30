DeJulius leads Cincinnati over East Carolina on late shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. — David DeJulius made a short floater with 3.7 seconds left to lead Cincinnati to a 60-59 win over East Carolina. DeJulius drove into the lane and lifted a floater over the defense with seven seconds to go. The ball bounced off the iron and in following scramble DeJulius grabbed the ball and sent another floater threw the net. Tristen Newton missed a 3-pointer as time ran out for the Pirates. Vance Jackson led the Pirates with 25 points and 10 rebounds.