Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her Olympic downhill title. The Italian ski federation says that a check-up has showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee. The 29-year-old crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo a week ago. Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym as she battles to be fit in time for the downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 15. Goggia will likely miss the Olympic giant slalom on Feb. 7 and the super-G on Feb. 11.