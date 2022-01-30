Hammond leads Niagara past Monmouth 70-69 in OT

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Marcus Hammond had 27 points and Justin Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds to play as Niagara narrowly beat Monmouth 70-69 in overtime. After Hammonds two free throws pulled Niagara within 69-68 with 48 seconds to go, Monmouth missed a shot. Hammond rushed the ball upcourt and penetrated the lane before kicking the ball to Roberts in the left corner. The Hawks missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out. George Papas led the Hawks with 20 points.