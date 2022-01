CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones matched his season high with 22 points as Southern Illinois romped past Valparaiso 77-55. Jones made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Salukis (11-11, 4-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Beacons (10-12, 3-7).