NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 21 points as Wagner extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 72-69 victory over St. Francis (BKN). Zaire Williams had 13 points for the Seahawks (14-2, 8-0 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (6-15, 3-7).