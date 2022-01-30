No. 3 Wolfpack women top Tar Heels to stay unbeaten in ACC

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield scored 16 points and third-ranked North Carolina State rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat rival North Carolina 66-58. That kept the Wolfpack unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference race. Elissa Cunane added 11 points and 12 rebounds in the Wolfpack’s second recent show of comeback punch. Crutchfield came through with a key 3-pointer with 1:12 left to help keep N.C. State in control late. Kennedy Todd-Williams had 15 points to lead the Tar Heels. UNC leading scorer Deja Kelly came in averaging 16.7 points, but she went scoreless on 0-for-11 shooting.