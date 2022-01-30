Sabally scores 23, No. 19 Oregon rolls past USC 80-48

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and No. 19 Oregon rolled to an 80-48 win over USC. Endyia Rogers added 17 points for the Ducks, who have won seven straight, including a forfeit declared UCLA on Friday because of injuries unrelated to active COVID-19 cases. Jordyn Jenkins scored 16 points for the Trojans, who have lost 11 straight in the series. Oregon used a 13-0 run in the middle of the first quarter to take a 17-4 lead and the Trojans never recovered. Oregon ended up shooting 50% while USC was a 26% with seven more turnovers (17), half as many 3-pointers (four) and 10 fewer rebounds (32).