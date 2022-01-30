Walker Hayes halftime concert drowns out CBS broadcasters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The halftime show at the AFC championship game Sunday drowned out the CBS broadcasters who were on site at Arrowhead Stadium. The performance by country star Walker Hayes made hearing any analysis by the CBS crew virtually impossible to viewers at home. Hayes had been told his performance would not be broadcast, but it was plenty loud in the background as Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher and the other analysts talked.
Great win by Cincinnati ! I think I heard their geriatric owner- while accepting the Lamar Hunt trophy for the AFC championship say- “Let’s Go Brandon” !