HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick tossed in 19 points and Sam Vinson scored 18 as Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 78-72. Warrick added six rebounds for the Norse (11-9, 7-4 Horizon League), who won their fifth straight game. D’Moi Hodge had 20 points to lead the Vikings (14-5, 10-2), whose four-game win streak ended.