While NFL plays title games, world waits on Tom Brady

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — While the NFL conference championship games went on without Tom Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because he wasn’t authorized to speak on Brady’s behalf. Brady has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children.