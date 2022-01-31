3 former Blackhawks to help team with GM search

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp have agreed to help the team in its search for a new general manager. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz says Olczyk, Hossa and Sharp “are respected hockey minds who have great knowledge of the game.” Mike Forde, the executive chairman of Sportsology and a former executive with Chelsea F.C., also is advising the team on the opening. The team plans to start interviewing candidates this week.