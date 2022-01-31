Adams, Richards injured, to miss US qualifier vs Honduras

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Midfielder Tyler Adams will miss his first World Cup qualifier, sitting out the United States’ match against Honduras on Wednesday night because of a strained right hamstring. Adams started nine of the first 10 qualifiers and entered the October game at Panama at the start of the second half. His leg appeared to tighten in the 65th minute of the U.S. team’s 2-0 loss at Canada on Sunday. Chris Richards will miss the game against Honduras after injuring his right ankle. The defender went down in the 84th after Iké Ugbo collided with him.