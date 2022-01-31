Beard returning with fond feelings, Tech fans feel betrayed

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Chris Beard has fond memories of his time at Texas Tech. Red Raiders fans feel betrayed by the coach who left Lubbock last year for their most-hated rival. Beard returns Tuesday night with his first visit as head coach of 23rd-ranked Texas, his alma mater. The game has been sold out for more than a month. Texas Tech students were already camped out Saturday, even before the 14th-ranked Red Raiders finished their last game. The teams have identical 16-5 records. Beard was Tech’s head coach for five seasons, and led to them to the national championship game three years ago.