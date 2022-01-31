California governor criticized again for not wearing a mask

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing fresh criticism for his decision to shed his face mask. The latest scrutiny came after Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with Newsom at the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. Both had beaming smiles without masks. Earlier this month, state health officials extended a mask mandate through Feb. 15 as omicron cases surged. Stadium regulations require people to wear masks except when they are eating or drinking. Newsom told reporters Monday in Los Angeles he removed his mask only briefly and was otherwise “very judicious” wearing it.