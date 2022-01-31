Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:43 PM

Dort helps Thunder top Trail Blazers 98-81, end 7-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 18 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 98-81 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Josh Giddey added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Thunder. Oklahoma City’s scoring leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is out until after the All-Star break with a sprained right ankle sustained last Friday against Indiana. CJ McCollum scored 21 points and Norman Powell added 18 for Portland. The Trail Blazers have lost four of five.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content