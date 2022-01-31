Dort helps Thunder top Trail Blazers 98-81, end 7-game skid

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 18 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 98-81 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Josh Giddey added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Thunder. Oklahoma City’s scoring leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is out until after the All-Star break with a sprained right ankle sustained last Friday against Indiana. CJ McCollum scored 21 points and Norman Powell added 18 for Portland. The Trail Blazers have lost four of five.