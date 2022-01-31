Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves, Brock Boeser scored and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. Alex Chiasson and Luke Schenn also scored for Vancouver, which had dropped four of five. The Canucks managed just 15 shots on goal in a 1-0 overtime loss at Calgary on Saturday night. Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 stops. Playing without captain Jonathan Toews, who missed his second straight game because of a concussion, Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games.