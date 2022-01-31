Poulin, Canada’s Captain Clutch, set for 4th Winter Games

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Marie-Philip Poulin grew up in modest surroundings in smalltown Quebec to become one of Canadian women’s hockey’s top players. She’s been nicknamed `Captain Clutch’ for an ability to score decisive goals on the world’s biggest stage. Poulin scored game-winners in Canada’s gold-medal wins at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games. And she did so again in leading Canada to win the world championship in August to end the United States’ five-tournament gold-medal run. At 30, Poulin prepares to make her fourth Olympic appearance in a bid to win her third gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games, which open this week.