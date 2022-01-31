Skip to Content
South Carolina, Stanford top women’s Top 25; Michigan at 6

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

The Michigan women’s basketball team is now ranked sixth in The Associated Press Top 25. That is its highest ranking ever. It’s a big week for the Wolverines with games against fifth-ranked Indiana and No. 21 Iowa over the next seven days. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the poll, followed by Stanford and North Carolina State. North Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast are back in this week’s poll while Duke and Mississippi dropped out.

