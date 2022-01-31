Skip to Content
Stutzle scores in OT to lift Senators to 3-2 win over Oilers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored at 4:22 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2. Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored in regulation for the Senators, and Matt Murray stopped 37 shots. Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen finished with 28 saves. With time winding down in the extra period, Stutzle squeezed the puck to the top corner to beat Koskinen for Ottawa’s third win in eight games.

