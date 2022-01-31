Wales midfielder Ramsey joins Rangers on loan from Juventus

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus on loan to join Scottish champion Rangers on transfer deadline day. The 31-year-old Ramsey has another year left on his contract in Turin but a title win for Rangers would likely pave the way for direct entry to the Champions League group stages and raise the possibility of a more permanent transfer. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who also played for Arsenal like Ramsey, says he is delighted to secure a player of his “quality, experience and leadership.” Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 Ramsey on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expired.