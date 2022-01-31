Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator is coming from the pro ranks. Bobby Engram has spent eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first as a wide receivers coach and most recently as a tight ends coach. He’s also familiar to Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, because Engram was Chryst’s wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in the 2012-13 season. Engram has a son, Dean Engram, who will play wide receiver for Wisconsin in the upcoming season. Chryst essentially handled the offensive coordinator role this past season.