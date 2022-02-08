Skip to Content
Caitlyn Jenner launches race team in race series for women

LONDON (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner is launching a team in a single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers. Jenner is the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality who had a failed bid for California governor. She started the Jenner Racing team in the W Series for the 2022 season. The 72-year-old Jenner will oversee the day-to-day running of her team, including the driver lineup and landing sponsors to compete in the series that often runs on Formula One race weekends.

