Flyers name Danny Briere assistant to the general manager

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have named former franchise great Danny Briere special assistant to the general manager. The 44-year-old Briere will be involved in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations, including scouting and player development. He joins the Flyers operations staff after parts of five years with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, most recently as team president. Briere spent six seasons as a member of the Flyers after he joined them as a free agent in July 2007. He had 124 goals and 159 assists for 283 points in 364 regular-season games and helped lead them to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.