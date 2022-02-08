Former Rutgers AD, NJSEA president Robert Mulcahy dies at 85

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Longtime New Jersey official Robert Mulcahy, who served as athletics director for the state’s flagship university and held many high-ranking government posts during his decades of service, has died. Mulcahy’s family announced his death Tuesday, saying he had passed away Monday after a long illness. He was 85. Mulcahy served as athletic director for 11 years at Rutgers University and was inducted into the the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. He also served as chief of staff to Gov. Brendan Byrne and led the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.